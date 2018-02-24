Over the past few weeks, the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang has seen some incredible displays of athleticism, triumph, heartbreak, grace and endurance. The men's 1000m Speed Skating event on Friday, however, saw something rather different and shocking that has already captivated social media - a mostly nude man wearing nothing but a bright pink tutu taking to the ice.

The man snuck onto to the ice shortly after the speed skating event and quickly disrobed to reveal the words "Peace + Love" scrawled across his chest, a bright pink tutu and a money-shaped pouch covering his penis.

According to Yahoo Sports, British streaker Mark Roberts said he has streaked at over 560 events across 22 countries till date "for the thrill of it".

"I love the total freedom. You're free for about two minutes. Then you lose all your freedom the minute you're behind a cell door," Roberts told The Express. ""It gives you such a buzz. You get a massive adrenaline rush."

He has also previously made some naked runs at the Super Bowl in Houston in 2004 shortly after the halftime show featuring Janet Kackson and Justin Timberlake as well as the Tour de France in 2003, 2006 Winter Games and 2008 Summer Olympics.

Footage of Roberts' crashing the latest sporting event is already going viral on social media. In one video, he is seen almost immediately crashing onto the ice after stepping into the rink. It is still unclear how long he was on the ice before he was removed by security or left by himself.