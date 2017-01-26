Construction contractor Kier Group says it expects trading in the six months ended 31 December period to meet its expectations.

In a trading statement, the company said its results for the 2016 calendar year would be weighted towards the second half.

Kier said its residential division had continued to benefit from high demand for housing in the UK. It expects to deliver 2,200 completions by the end of June.

The firm stated that it had orders in the pipeline worth more than £1bn ($1.3bn) in the property division.

"The group continues to experience good underlying organic growth," the statement said.

"The strength of the property pipeline, the good forward sold position in the residential division and the combined construction and services order book, which has been maintained at approximately £9bn excluding potential further renewals and extensions valued in excess of £2.5bn, positions the group well for the future."

Kier will release detailed half-year results on 23 March.