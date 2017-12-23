A murderer became a father on the same day he was jailed for life for stabbing to death a "beautiful" tattoo artist.

Tyler Smith fatally stabbed Mark Nesmith outside a BP garage in Butts Road, Spon End, Coventry, on 11 June this year.

Nesmith, who was on a night out with his partner and friends, was knifed in the head, the back and the shoulder in the attack after a fight broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Smith, 21, from Wyken, was found guilty of murder earlier this week and was jailed for life, with a minimum of 22 years.

The Coventry Telegraph reported that Smith became a father on Friday (22 December) after his girlfriend gave birth to their son in the early hours.

Nesmith worked at Grizzly Tattoo Collective in Coventry and the 35-year-old had been enjoying a night out when he was attacked by Smith.

The court hear that a row developed when one of Nesmith's friends was thrown to the floor by one of Smith's friends, Vestaki-Barsby, and then kicked.

Police believe that Nesmith saw the knife then backed-off before he was stabbed in two attacks. He was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries the following day, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

The court heard that Smith, Vestaki-Barsby and another man Uzair Hussain, posed for a selfie with the knife an hour before the murder.

Mark's partner, who now suffers with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder, described him as the "love of my life" saying: "My whole world was torn apart. What was a lovely evening with friends turned into a terrifying night. What I witnessed that night has changed my life forever."

Smith was also found guilty of murder, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Hussain, 24, of Radford, and Vestaki-Barsby, 18, of Coundon, were cleared of murder, but were found guilty of violent disorder.

Hussain was sentenced to three years in prison and Vestaki-Barsby to 30 months.