Mark Nesmith
Mark Nesmith, from Coventry, was stabbed to death by Tyler Smith outside a BP garage in Butts Road, Spon End. Smith, 21, has been jailed for life with a minimum of 22 years. Grizzly Art Collective

A murderer became a father on the same day he was jailed for life for stabbing to death a "beautiful" tattoo artist.

Tyler Smith fatally stabbed Mark Nesmith outside a BP garage in Butts Road, Spon End, Coventry, on 11 June this year.

Nesmith, who was on a night out with his partner and friends, was knifed in the head, the back and the shoulder in the attack after a fight broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Smith, 21, from Wyken, was found guilty of murder earlier this week and was jailed for life, with a minimum of 22 years.

The Coventry Telegraph reported that Smith became a father on Friday (22 December) after his girlfriend gave birth to their son in the early hours.

Nesmith worked at Grizzly Tattoo Collective in Coventry and the 35-year-old had been enjoying a night out when he was attacked by Smith.

The court hear that a row developed when one of Nesmith's friends was thrown to the floor by one of Smith's friends, Vestaki-Barsby, and then kicked.

Police believe that Nesmith saw the knife then backed-off before he was stabbed in two attacks. He was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries the following day, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Top: Smith - Bottom l to r: Vastaki-Barsby, Hussain
(Top) Tyler Smith, (bottom left) Sebastian Vastaki-Barsby and (bottom right) Uzair Hussain were all jailed. Police handout

The court heard that Smith, Vestaki-Barsby and another man Uzair Hussain, posed for a selfie with the knife an hour before the murder.

Mark's partner, who now suffers with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder, described him as the "love of my life" saying: "My whole world was torn apart. What was a lovely evening with friends turned into a terrifying night. What I witnessed that night has changed my life forever."

Smith was also found guilty of murder, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Hussain, 24, of Radford, and Vestaki-Barsby, 18, of Coundon, were cleared of murder, but were found guilty of violent disorder.

Hussain was sentenced to three years in prison and Vestaki-Barsby to 30 months.