Love Island may have to sit on the back bench tonight because Piers Morgan is returning with a brand new series of Killer Women – you know, that TV show that sent shivers down our spine last summer.

The broadcaster and journalist, who co-hosts Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid on weekdays, will return to the USA to meet some of their most notorious female murderers in a quest to discover what drives a woman to kill.

The first episode, which airs tonight (22 June), sees Morgan travel to Lowell Correctional Institute in Florida to meet Rebecca Fenton, who was convicted for the murder of her husband Larry. He was shot dead in their home and Morgan will look into the details of the case, learning how for several years it appeared she was going to get away with the crime. It wasn't until the involvement of the FBI that helped bring her to justice.

Ahead of the show's airing, Morgan said on GMB that Fenton was the "best liar" he had ever met. He also wrote in his Daily Mail column: "My gut tells me that Rebecca Fenton is guilty and is the best liar I've ever met. But, as her defence lawyer rightly said, sometimes your gut is wrong."

The 49-year-old was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 for shooting dead Larry, 57, at their home in Clearwater, Florida, seven years earlier. Fenton was convicted of gunning her husband down from point blank range while he was watching the Super Bowl in 2008. Pictured sitting next to Fenton in shots from tonight's show, Morgan looks slightly petrified.

Though she was found guilty by the courts, she vehemently denies the murder and told Morgan: "I'm not a murderer and I found my husband in a pool of blood."

Fenton was arrested in 2014 and found guilty in 2015 after prosecutors argued that her defence did not add up. The court also heard that Fenton could have gained $1m from a life insurance policy that her husband had taken out.

Clearwater Detective Mike Hasty, who investigated the case, said he was "100 per cent certain she shot and killed Larry".

"Why would an intruder target a home on Super Bowl Sunday with cars in the driveway, find Fenton's gun and shoot him, drive his Jeep a block away, return to plant the murder weapon in another car and leave valuables behind?" he added.

Killer Women with Piers Morgan returns to ITV tonight at 9pm.