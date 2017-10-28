Everybody knows Kim Kardashian always goes the full nine yards for Halloween and this year is no exception. The reality star channelled singer Cher-her personal idol- a 70's themed Halloween party.

Ahead of the transformation, the mother of two teased fans on Twitter, tweeting to her 56 million followers: "Getting ready for tonight! My first look for the Halloween week. Can you guess what I'm going to be???"

Replicating the Believe hitmaker's look from the 1973 Academy Awards, she donned an embellished yellow crop top and matching skirt and completed the look with washboard abs and a sleek black wig.

Kardashian later claimed that: "Cher definitely has a better body. Her stomach... I don't think anyone could compare," while speaking live on Periscope.

Unfortunately, her rapper husband Kanye West was not the Sonny to her Cher. In his place was her best friend Jonathan Cheban, who donned a Jacquard burgunday suit, wig and faux moustache.

"I have @foodgod here to be my sidekick! We love doing Halloween together!" she informed fans as the pair headed out to the Casamigos' annual Halloween bash.

Kardashian previously revealed that she admired Cher because of their shared ancestry. Both she and the Grammy winner's fathers were half Armenian. "I always look up to other Armenian women," she told Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

"Cher is literally my fashion icon. She's always had the sickest style; I'm obsessed with her. To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the '70s and just what people must have thought back then."