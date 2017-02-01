The man who calls himself the "international king of the Roma" has written to President Donald Trump offering help with the building of the controversial wall along the border with Mexico.

Dorin Cioba is the president of the International Romani Union, one of the oldest Roma organisations in the world and an outspoken advocate for the Roma minorities. In his letter, quoted in the Romanian news agency Agerpres, he suggested employing Roma people in the building process, saying they are good craftsmen and are in need of work.

"I wish to assure the nation that I represent can support you in your projects," Cioba wrote, indicating the construction of the wall between the US and Mexico as the first possible offer for cooperation.

He added the cost of the job would be low, because the "financial situation of the Roma is very precarious."

Cioba, whose personal website dons the serenity prayer stating: "Lord, grant me the strength to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference," inherited the title of king from his father Florian, who died in 2013. His father was a prominent member of the Romanian Roma community and proclaimed himself "king of Gypsies around the world" in 1997.

Asked about the letter during a press conference on 31 January, US ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm said he had no knowledge of the message, although he believed that, considering Trump's previous statements, the president may prefer having American citizens involved in the building process.

The construction of a wall along the 3,100km-long border with Mexico was one of Trump's key campaign promises, along with a focus on putting "America first" when it comes to job creation. The president signed an executive order about the wall construction process during his first week in office.

He also promised Mexico would pay for the wall, suggesting the introduction of a 20% tax on Mexican imports which, in fact, would mean that American consumers of Mexican goods would take on the cost.