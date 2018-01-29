The Kremlin has said the US is attempting to interfere in the upcoming presidential elections in Russia by slapping economic sanctions on key individuals and entities. President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the US's attempts are bound to fail and will not be able to have any impact on the polls.

In what has clearly been a rebuttal to the spiralling allegations in the US over Russia's suspected role in American presidential outcome, Kremlin, has yet again repeated that Washington is trying to somehow influence the polls in March. Only in December 2017, Kremlin had openly accused the US of meddling in Russia's election citing the US' comments on opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Putin.

Russian presidential election is set to take place on 18 March with Putin is widely tipped to secure a six-year term.

In the latest development, Peskov told reporters, "We do think this is a direct and obvious attempt timed to coincide with the elections in order to influence them. We do not agree with this and are convinced that there will be no influence."

His remarks come just as when the US is preparing to release reports on the options of expanding sanctions on Russian individuals and entities.

The Trump administration is submitting the "Kremlin Report" – a detailed analysis of oligarchs, politicians and entrepreneurs linked to the Russian government – to the Congress on Monday, 29 January. Though it is not certain that this will lead to punitive blacklisting, the report would lay the groundwork for such measures.

"The very publication of the blacklist does not mean anything and the publication is not a new sanctions wave," said the Kremlin spokesman. "At the same time, we need to look and analyze what further actions will follow the publication. All these actions will, of course, be analyzed in Moscow so that our interests and the interests of our companies are ensured in the maximum possible way in any case."

Russia and the US are locked in a diplomatic tussle over several global matters – such as Syrian conflict and Ukrainian crisis – but particularly over Moscow's alleged meddling in the US presidential elections. Russia has repeatedly denied playing any role in the matter but investigations in the US are continuously building up.