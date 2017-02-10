Kurt Zouma does not know if his future lies at Chelsea and says he will talk to the club at the end of the season. The France international has recovered from a knee injury he sustained in February last year and is keen to see regular game-time, whether that be at Stamford Bridge or somewhere else.

Zouma is highly regarded by the Chelsea hierarchy but has only made three appearances for the table toppers this season, with two of those coming in the FA Cup. The 22-year-old is prepared to play the waiting game for now as Antonio Conte's men continue their title charge but believes 'at my age you have to play the most.'

"We'll have to see how the second half of the season goes," Zouma told L'Equipe. "The team is the priority: first of all, to be champions! After that, yes, we'll have to talk, because I'm young, and it's at my age that you have to play the most.

Zouma, who appeared as a late substitute during Chelsea's win over Arsenal last weekend, was playing regularly prior to his horrendous injury but has been unable to break into Conte's back three. David Luiz, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta have excelled under the tutelage of the Italian and while Zouma is currently having to bide his time, he believes he is 'learning a lot' at Chelsea.

"For the moment, I'm waiting, I'm happy Chelsea is winning, even if at a moment in time, I'm going to have to play if I want to achieve my objectives and get back into the France team. There will be discussions, but once again, I'm not worried about all that. For the moment, it's Chelsea that counts. It's certain that I would get back to my best more quickly by playing, but I'm learning a lot."