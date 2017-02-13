Several people have been injured after an explosion near the provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore, according to reports.

The blast occurred in the centre of the eastern city in early evening, claimed Geo TV, where chemists and medical store owners had gathered to protest new drugs rules.

According to the report, citing police officials, several senior police officers were amongst seven killed in the explosion, with 40 wounded.

Lahore was the site of an Easter Day bombing last year that killed more than 70 people who had gathered in a public park.

More to follow...