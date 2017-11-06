Troubled retired basketball player Lamar Odom collapsed at a Los Angeles nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning, it has been reported.

The 37-year-old former reality star lost consciousness in Bootsy Bellows nightspot just two years since he collapsed at a legal brothel in Nevada after his marriage to Khloe Kardashian ended.

Odom – who is a father of three – was videoed slumping forward and falling to the floor in a VIP booth at the popular Sunset Strip nightclub as security guards shouted: "Move! Get out of the way!" to reach the struggling star.

The sportsman was noticed by several staffers and patrons when he fell to the ground at approximately 2am, and the person videoing the clip claims he saw Odom drinking for several hours before the incident, TMZ reports.

Odom was wearing a casual black hoodie and was brought back up into a sitting position while looking dazed after the fall.

His representatives have denied the incident being linked to drink or drugs, blaming it on "an intense workout" earlier in the day that left him dehydrated.

However, the NBA star was pictured leaving a liquor store with what appeared to be a purchase in a black bag hours before the nightclub incident.

Odom has claimed that he was not on drink or drugs when he was found unconscious at a legal brothel in Nevada in October 2015.

He told Us Weekly: "I was home by myself. Bored. I wanted to get out and have a good time. Looking back, I might have had a drink to get the mood started, but was I drunk or on drugs? Not at all. I remember lying in bed. Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That's all. When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth."

Odom became a worldwide celebrity when he married Khloe Kardashian in 2009 after a whirlwind romance. After the 2015 incident, Kardashian withdrew her pending divorce petition to make medical decisions on his behalf. Their divorce was finalised in December 2016.

Odom's fans have come out in force to support him following the latest report, with one fan commenting on his Instagram: "It's all good, LO. You've taken some huge steps forward and maybe this is just one step back. Or maybe you just had too much to drink and it caught up with you. Happens to everyone. Either way, you've made so much progress and it shows. Just keep moving forward. You good."

Another said: "Lamar, seeing you struggle with your addiction is heart breaking. I hope and pray you find the strength to stay in recovery. We're all rooting for you! "