Laurent Koscielny has reiterated his loyalty towards Arsenal and has revealed that he had never considered leaving the club as he has a long term contract with the Gunners and enjoys himself giving his best every single day. The Frenchman has spent eight brilliant years with the north London outfit and insists that he loves the place where his wife and family are happily settled.

The 31-year-old has lifted three FA Cup trophies in his tenure at the club and has been an integral member of the French national team who reached the finals of the European Championships in France in 2016. He went on to talk about his adulation for Arsene Wenger, who brought him to the club and has been a point of constant support during his tenure.

The defender also stressed that the entire team supports the manager and is willing to do everything in their power to stand behind him and challenge for the title. Koscielny was unwell in the recently concluded pre-season tour where the Gunners lost 3-0 to Chelsea in the final game, where he came in as a second half substitute.

"When I first got here, I didn't think about how long I would stay at this club - but now I am starting my eighth season so I am very happy with this," Koscielny told Arsenal's official website.

"I am happy in my life every day, not just the football but my life with my wife and kids in London. We enjoy it, that's why I have stayed for a long time here.

"I have a long contract with Arsenal and I have [no reason] to leave the club. I am just here to enjoy my job and give everything for the team, and get the best results for the club. If I can do all of that, then I am happy.

"Arsene Wenger is a big [inspiration] for me. He bought me from France and has given me everything to help me play for Arsenal, and has helped me as a man too.

"I have a big [loyalty] to this club and to the boss too. I have stayed here for seven years and I have learnt a lot from him, so I am happy to be here with him and to fight for him because he is a great person."