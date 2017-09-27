Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are set to team up for the sixth time on a biopic about the 26th President of the United States Teddy Roosevelt. It will be the first time they have worked together since 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street.

After working together on The Aviator, Gangs Of New York, Shutter Island, The Departed and the aforementioned film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the presidential project, tentatively titled Roosevelt, will be next on the table for the two Hollywood greats.

That is not all, the pair are also working, in some capacity, on adaptations of famed books The Devil in the White City and Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann.

Theodore Roosevelt served as president from 1901 to 1909 having taken office following the assassination of President William McKinley. Before becoming McKinley's vice-president, Roosevelt was navy veteran who also served as New York governor.

Among his political accomplishments were overseeing the construction of the Panama Canal and opening numerous national parks and forests as part of his environmentalist beliefs.

DiCaprio is a famed environmentalist, so this will have undoubtedly piqued his interest in the project. The 42-year-old actor set up his own foundation in 1998 to help combat the effects of climate change and protect endangered wildlife.

Scorsese is currently working on gangster drama The Irishman alongside his other two favourite actors: Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci. The film also stars fellow legends Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel.

Scorsese and DiCaprio's partnership has been successful at every turn, with each of their five films together so far bringing awards nominations in droves, with plenty for DiCaprio among them.

Roosevelt will be based on the script by Scott Bloom and is not likely to be released until late 2019, with Scorsese yet to complete work on The Irishman.

Next up for DiCaprio, who has not starred in a film since 2015's The Revenant, for which he finally won the Best Actor Academy Award, is The Black Hand - a crime drama based on the book by Stephan Talty.