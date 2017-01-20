Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa is determined to leave the Premier League champions during the current transfer window even though Claudio Ranieri insisted that he wants the striker to stay. The Foxes have turned down an improved offer from La Liga side Alaves to secure his services but Ulloa's agent Marcelino Elena has told IBTimes UK that his client still "doesn't want to be at a club that doesn't want him".

IBTimes UK reported earlier on Wednesday that Ulloa was considering handing in a transfer request after receiving an offer from Alaves.

The Argentine striker had grown frustrated about his lack of playing time during the first part of the season - especially after the summer transfer window when Leicester turned down interest from Swansea and West Brom. Ranieri had insisted the player would have a crucial role to play this season.

Ulloa submitted an official transfer request on Thursday but Leicester have turned down the offer from Alaves, having already rejected another bid from the Basque side last month.

Speaking ahead of the weekend trip to Southampton, Ranieri justified the decision after insisting that he needs Ulloa as backup for summer signing Islam Slimani.

"Always I said I don't want to keep players who are not happy but, at the top, there is the club," Ranieri said as quoted by Sky Sports. "Three of us have to be happy - club, me and the player. I like Leo because he is a fantastic professional, a good player. I told him my impression. Now they are speaking and I think at the end he will stay with us. I want him. He's a striker, I only have so many strikers. There is only Slimani to hold the ball up and I need two strikers who are very similar.

"I can understand (Ulloa), of course, because until two years ago he was used to playing every match. Two years ago he was the goalscorer of the team. Last season I started with Shinji [Okazaki] and [Jamie] Vardy, because he was a little late on the fitness, and they made something special."

However, Ulloa's agent Marcelino has told IBTimes UK that they are ready to defy Leicester as the striker wants to leave the King Power Stadium.

"He doesn't want to be at a club that doesn't want him," Marcelino said, as the former Brighton & Hove Albion forward has only started one Premier League game this season. "Ranieri tells him how much he wants him but he doesn't play him at all and the club have (indirectly) told us they don't like him either with their approach to the full situation. The only good solution for both is they shake hands and part company at this stage."