Police were called to Leytonstone High Road on Monday afternoon (9 October) following reports of a knife attack.

Officers rushed to the scene after they received a call that a knifeman had stabbed someone in broad daylight on the east London high street.

Police confirmed that they are responding to a knife attack and cordoned off the main road.

Transport for London wrote on Twitter that bus routes to the high road have been diverted "due to a police incident".

Pictures shared on social media showed a number of officers speaking to members of the public on the road near Leytonstone train station.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

