The LG G6 may be released on 10 March, as per latest reports based on industry sources from South Korea, the manufacturer's home country. Although the flagship may be unveiled at the MWC 2017 which is due to be held at the end of February, it will hit shelves only in March.

Earlier reports had also indicated that the G6 was looking for an early release to gain an edge on its competition especially in comparison to the Galaxy S8, which it considers its main rival. Recently, rumours spread that the Galaxy S8 may be teased at the MWC 2017 but will have a full-fledged release in April at an exclusive event in New York.

The release date of 10 March, however, may be only for the South Korean market, the first to receive LG flagships. The other markets are likely to follow soon.

The company usually starts taking pre-orders shortly after the unveiling but it takes a few weeks for them to start arriving.

Along with the leaked release date, a fresh rumour suggests that the G6 will have a 5.7-inch screen with thin bezels. It will be an LCD screen with an unusual aspect ratio of 18:9 and a QHD+ resolution.

LG is abandoning the modular stand it took with the G5 last year, which did not do so well in terms of sales.