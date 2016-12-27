An Israeli source is said to have leaked the first renders of the alleged LG G6 flagship slated to be released in the first half of 2017.

The diagrams published by the Android Authority shows a rather boring design very similar to the LG G5 with the same height. The width is depicted to be 72.4mm slightly slimmer than the G5. Apart from that volume buttons are placed on the left side again like the G5 and a dual-camera module is visible on the back.

The renders do not give away any information of whether the phone will be modular or not. Sometime back, a report had said that LG will go back to its regular smartphone design and abandon the modular stand it took with the LG G5.

Among other specifications predicted for the handset is that the screen is a QHD resolution and a Snapdragon 821 or Snapdragon 830 processor.

As for the release date of the device, a fresh report suggests that LG is planning to launch the G5 much earlier than expected to ward off its competitors. Last year, Samsung and LG had released their flagships Galaxy S7/ S7 Edge and the LG G5 on the same day but it took over a month for LG to make its handset available. This year it does not want to repeat the same mistake with the G6 and luckily for LG, Samsung also seems to have shifted the Galaxy S8 release date much behind than originally expected.