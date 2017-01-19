LG has sent out invites for a media event scheduled on 26 February, which is just a day before the 2017 Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona, Spain.

The invite's tagline reads, "See more, play more", without any details about the product expected at the event.

Prior to the invite, the company released a video of "Wish list for the ideal smartphone." The video highlighted few significant features such as bigger screen, smaller body that fits into the pocket comfortably, one hand usability, waterproof, captures all at once and more reliable device.

All these hint that the company is expected to launch its 2017 G series premium smartphone, the G6, which has been rumoured for a while now.

While the official video talks about several features, LG Display recently revealed that the G6 would have 5.7in Quad HD screen with a ratio of 18:9.

Other rumoured specs are Snapdragin 835 chip, 6GB of RAM, dual camera, wireless charging and latest Android operating system with LG's users interface running on top.

Rumour has it the company might also unveil two smartwatches at the MWC event. The wearable devices were spotted while on their way through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Nokia and Huawei have also announced their media events for 26 February.