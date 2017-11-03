An LGBT campaigner and sexual abuse counsellor has been found brutally stabbed to death inside his west London flat.

Three men have been arrested after Julian Aubrey was found suffering from multiple knife wounds early on Monday (30 October) in his flat in Earl's Court.

The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aubrey was a former co-chairman of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea LGBT liaison group and had met Princess Anne in 2014, in recognition of his work with victims of sexual abuse.

Neighbours say they heard screams from his flat, above a Tesco store on the corner of Warwick Road and West Cromwell Road, in the early hours of the morning.

His brother-in-law Nigel Turner, said according to the Evening Standard: "Julian was a great guy. I can't come to terms with what happened.

"He had his problems but he had a lot of time for other people. He did a lot of counselling work. He was a good counsellor, he had great empathy, and I'm sure he helped a lot of people. He loved art, he loved people. It's all a bit raw."

Residents of the block of flats where he lived have said Aubrey was involved in several disputes with his neighbours in recent weeks.

Scotland Yard arrested two men, aged 48 and 56, at the scene of the murder while a third man, aged 42, was arrested at nearby Longridge Road on Friday (3 November).

Detectives have appealed for witnesses who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary to come forward to help the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Marks, said according to Pink News: "I am appealing for anyone who was recently in the area of Shaftesbury Place and who may have heard a disturbance coming from one of the flats to contact us.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who may know why Julian was targeted in his own home in such a violent way."