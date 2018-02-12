An urgent appeal has been launched to find a Scottish national who went missing following a stag night in Hamburg.

Liam Colgan, 29, has not been seen since the early hours of 10 February after he disappeared from a night out in the German city while on his brother's bachelor party.

Friends have described his disappearance as "out of character" and his family are desperate to find him ahead of his brother's wedding on 2 March.

In a Facebook page set up to help find the 29-year-old, his family said: "Scottish National, Liam Colgan (aged 29) was last seen at 1:30 am in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Reeperbahn in the Hamborger Veermaster bar.

"Liam is the best man for his brother Eamonn Colgan and is responsible for organising the Stag Do to Hamburg, Germany. Eamonn is due to marry his fiancée Susan in 3 weeks time back in Scotland so we are launching an urgent appeal to find Liam."

Colgan was last seen wearing a brown leather jacker and a grey hoodie. He is 6ft with ginger hair.

Alan Pearson, one of the 18 people who were on the trip organised by Colgan, told BBC's Good Morning Scotland: "It was towards the end of the night that Liam became separated from the group, but nobody realised at the time, given the nature of the event. It was hard to keep tabs on everyone.

"Having retraced our steps and spoken to bar staff in the last bar he was seen in, we understand that he left a few minutes before the rest of the group."

Pearson added: "He has not done anything like this before. It is completely out of character."

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are in contact with the German police after a British man was reported missing in Hamburg, Germany.

"We are providing advice and assistance to his family."