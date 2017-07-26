Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne have been dating for almost two years, but the honeymoon period is far from over. The former X Factor judge has taken to Instagram to praise her other half after he unveiled a new look.

Payne posted a snap of his shorter hair following a trip to the barbers on Tuesday (26 July) along with the caption "fresh cuts".

The image, which showed the One Direction singer wearing a black t-shirt while posing outdoors, garnered over 100k likes in a matter of minutes with fans giving their seal of approval.

"Haha you look so cute," one follower said while another wrote: "Jeeeeeze can you get any hotter Mr Payne. Looking fantastic as always x"

Other were not convinced that getting rid of his trademark floppy fringe was a good idea. "Stop cutting you hair!" one fan ordered.

And just in case fans forgot that The Strip You Down singer was taken, Cheryl took the comments section to remind them with her own gushing message. She simply wrote: 'Love it', with an emoji featuring heart-shaped eyes.

The public display comes days after the pair were forced to deny reports that they had secretly tied the knot when Payne referred to her as his "wife" in a recent interview. He told French music site On the Move: "To be honest with you I don't know yet what it is like to write while being a father, I have not passed through this experience.

"I have something that I'm preparing with Timbaland and I was writing with Pharrell when his wife was pregnant along with my wife for that matter."

Back in March the couple, who have been dating since December 2015, welcomed their son Bear. In the same interview, Payne described the Fight For This Love hitmaker as a fantastic mother saying: "I could not have been happier to have her as the mother of my child."