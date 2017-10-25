She is the 18-year-old daughter of superstars Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, and Lily-Rose Depp proves she has inherited the best features from her parents.

The rising French-American actress showed off her style credentials in a black minidress for the second annual WWD Honors at the Pierre Hotel in New York City on Tuesday (24 October), cutting a particularly striking resemblance to her elegant mother.

Ms Depp stole the show on the red carpet in the bejewelled boucle-style dress by Chanel featuring thin shoulder straps, styling it with black strappy sandals and statement gold earrings as she scraped her hair up into a high ponytail.

The aspiring actress was accompanied by the designer of her ensemble, Karl Lagerfeld, as they posed for photographs in front of a beautiful wall adorned with red roses.

Depp posted a picture of her getting her make-up done to her 3.3m Instagram followers ahead of the event, garnering hundreds of adoring comments.

One person told her: "You're so beautiful ❤️❤️ ugh my queen my icon my legend❤️" while another said: "OMG you look just like you're mom in this picture I thought it was her ❤".

A third added: "Gorgeous!!! So talented!"

Depp has done a lot of growing up in recent years after her parents split in 2012 sharing her custody alongside her younger brother John 'Jack' Christopher Depp.

She later began her acting career with a cameo role in Tusk, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2014. She has since posed for a photoshoot in the Australian magazine Oyster and was unveiled as a Chanel ambassador in September, modelling for the French fashion house's eyewear line.

The starlet has also shown an interest in politics, supporting Bernie Sanders during the 2016 Democratic Party presidential primaries.