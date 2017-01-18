Lionel Messi's entourage has told IBTimes UK the Barcelona star has not given an interview with a British publication in which he said he will continue at the Nou Camp for "as long as" the club want him to be there.

Earlier on Wednesday emerged a supposed interview with Messi in Coach Magazine in which the Barcelona star discussed different topics like his future at Barcelona, a potential move to the Premier League and his relationship with Real Madrid nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo.

The story quickly became trending in Spain following a controversial week with a lot of speculations regarding the future of the Barcelona star at the Nou Camp. Yet, the Argentina international is yet to sign a new deal despite his current contract being due to expire at the end of next season.

Last week Barcelona chief executive Oscar Grau surprised everyone after saying that the La Liga giants want Messi to hang his boots at the Nou Camp, but added that they would need to use "common sense" to reach a good agreement for every party as they cannot offer him a blank cheque.

Many supporters and even Luis Suarez hit back at the CEO as they understand that Barcelona have to make every effort to secure his services.

Later on Friday Barcelona also sacked Pere Gratacos as head of Sports Institutional Relations with the Spanish Football Federation after he appeared to underestimate Messi's role at the club – despite the Fifth time Ballon Do'or has already scored 27 goals in the first 24 appearances of the 2016-2017 campaign.

Messi appeared to end the debate in the supposed interview with Coach after making clear that his desire is to stay at the Nou Camp despite fresh rumours linking him with a potential move to Manchester City.

"I have always said that Barcelona has given me everything and I am here for as long as they want me to be," Messi had said according to Coach when asked whether he would consider playing in the Premier League.

Messi also surprisingly forget about Guardiola during the interview when saying that Frank Rijkaard - and not the current City boss - has been the most influential manager of his career.

"All the coaches I have played under I have learnt things from, but you always look back to the one that gave you that first chance – that was [Frank] Rijkaard for me. He had to show that trust in me to train with the first team, then play my first game – he started everything for me," he had supposedly said.

But sources close to Messi has told IBTimes UK that all these quotes are false as the interview with Coach eventually didn't happen.

Meanwhile, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo is claiming that Messi's father has also branded the interview as "a lie".

The journalist who allegedly conducted the interview, Diego Jokas, has taken to Twitter to say he had nothing to do with it and has never worked for Coach Magazine.

"I want to clarify that I have not work for Coach Magazine, nor participated in this Messi interview that was attributed to me," he said.

Coach has since been forced into an embarrassing climb-down, removing the article from its website.