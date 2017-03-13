- Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to meet in London derby while Arsenal take on Manchester City in semi-finals.
- Antonio Conte's side booked their place in the final four with a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
- Semi-final dates: Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April
We have our final four, then. A goal from N'Golo Kante saw Chelsea eliminate holders Manchester United on Monday evening, with the draw feeding them into an all-London clash against Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs, the only team to have beaten Antonio Conte's side in the league since September, breezed past Millwall in their semi-final match on Sunday to book their place.
Arsenal, the competition's joint most successful side, are in their 29th semi-final after dismissing non-league Lincoln City on Saturday (11 March), with their opponents Manchester City easing their way through past Middlesbrough.
There we go then. Tottenham, the only team to have beaten Chelsea since September, are tasked with halting Antonio Conte's side at Wembley.
The other fixture isn't too bad either. Those ties will be played on Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April.
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Here we go then! The FA Cup semi-final draw is underway...
We are all done at Stamford Bridge so tonight's draw is expected to get underway any minute now...
Full-time: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
A second-half strike from N'Golo Kante has sealed Chelsea's place in the final four. They've dismissed Jose Mourinho's side and the double remains on for Antonio Conte.
Whatever happens at Stamford Bridge tonight, the FA Cup semi-finals will be made up of teams all in the top six of the Premier League. There are plenty of derby possibilities waiting lying in wait and whatever happens, it looks like we are in for the most competitive final four battles in recent memory.
Manchester City were the first side to book their place in the final four on Saturday, easing to a straight-forward victory over Middlesbrough. Arsenal meanwhile disposed of non-league opposition for the second round running, ending the Lincoln City dream in formidable fashion with a 5-0 win at the Emirates.
Tottenham Hotspur saw off League One opposition in Millwall, blasting six past the Lions at White Hart Lane. Those three will be joined by either Chelsea or Manchester United.
Here are the all-important numbers to keep an eye out for.
1) Chelsea or Manchester United
2) Manchester City
3) Tottenham Hotspur
4) Arsenal