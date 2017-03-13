Live Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to meet in London derby while Arsenal take on Manchester City in semi-finals.

Antonio Conte's side booked their place in the final four with a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Semi-final dates: Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April

20 min 22:09 FA Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea vs Tottenham Arsenal vs Manchester United Ties to be played on 22 and 23 April We have our final four, then. A goal from N'Golo Kante saw Chelsea eliminate holders Manchester United on Monday evening, with the draw feeding them into an all-London clash against Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs, the only team to have beaten Antonio Conte's side in the league since September, breezed past Millwall in their semi-final match on Sunday to book their place. Arsenal, the competition's joint most successful side, are in their 29th semi-final after dismissing non-league Lincoln City on Saturday (11 March), with their opponents Manchester City easing their way through past Middlesbrough.

36 min 21:54 There we go then. Tottenham, the only team to have beaten Chelsea since September, are tasked with halting Antonio Conte's side at Wembley. The other fixture isn't too bad either. Those ties will be played on Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April.

46 min 21:43 We are all done at Stamford Bridge so tonight's draw is expected to get underway any minute now...

48 min 21:42 Full-time: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United A second-half strike from N'Golo Kante has sealed Chelsea's place in the final four. They've dismissed Jose Mourinho's side and the double remains on for Antonio Conte.