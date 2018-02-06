Adam Lallana handed Liverpool a major injury boost after the midfielder made his comeback from a groin injury with the Reds Under-23 team in their Premier League 2 game against Tottenham Hotspur, which they lost 1-0.

The 29-year-old has missed Liverpool's last three games in all competitions due to the groin injury and was making his return to full fitness in a game with the reserves. Lallana has struggled with injuries this season having missed almost the entire first-half of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

The England international has played just 222 minutes of football this season and will be hoping that he can remain fit for the rest of the campaign and break into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI. Lallana will have his task cut out as he is currently behind Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum for a place in midfield, while Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are occupying the right-wing position.

"Back to business today. Looking forward to linking up with this fella again," Lallana wrote via his official Instagram page.

Lallana's comeback, however, did not end on a happy note after the England international was sent off just past the hour mark for violent conduct. The Liverpool midfielder picked up a straight red after he attacked a Spurs player following a clash of heads.

He was ushered off the field by fellow first-teamer Danny Ings and could be facing a lengthy ban for his actions. Lallana will be allowed to play for the senior team as the rule states that the ban will only be served at the U23 level.

Klopp revealed last week that the Englishman could return to the squad for their game against Southampton on Sunday (11 February), but admitted that it will take time for him to get used to the intensity especially since he has played just six games in the league this season.

"Adam trains today, completely normal. In an ideal world, he shouldn't be involved against Tottenham, he was out for so long, had the longest pre-season of all, but it will not be long," Klopp said during his press conference ahead of Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday (4 February).

"If nobody gets injured, it's better that he can train for the next 10 days until the Southampton game, he should be ready then for sure."