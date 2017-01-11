Liverpool are interested in signing Francesco Cassata and are planning to lodge an £8.7m (€10m) bid for the Juventus youngster. The 19-year-old is currently plying his trade on loan at Serie B outfit Ascoli and has made 19 appearances this season, scoring once.

Cassatta, a versatile midfielder who can play centrally or on either wing, signed for Juventus from Empoli when he was just 17 in a deal worth £1.3m. He impressed for Juventus Primavera (youth team) last season under World Cup winner Fabio Grosso. The talented teenager is held in high regard by the Bianconeri but a report from Sky Sports Italia, relaid by CalcioMercato, claims that Liverpool are monitoring his development closely and will attempt to convince him to swap the Po for the Mersey.

What are Francesco Cassata's skills?

The Italy Under-19 international has the skillset of a quintessential modern midfield player – his main qualities are his range of passing, athleticism and tactical awareness – but 11 yellow cards in just 19 games so far this season suggests that he needs to work on his temperament. Nevertheless Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keen on the talented starlet, as well as Bayer Leverkusen attacker Julian Brandt.

The Reds have registered their interest in the 20-year-old German international but any move for him would likely wait until the summer. Brandt, who has scored or assisted nine goals in just 17 starts this season, is also catching the eye of Bayern Munich.

When asked about a potential move away, Brandt told Bild: "I would not be scared to dismiss Bayern for a second time. The same goes for other clubs too." Liverpool have also kept a close eye on Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic over the last few months, but a move for the young American forward now seems very unlikely.