Liverpool are keen on Bayer Leverkusen attacker Julian Brandt and could make a move for him in the summer. Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the versatile forward but the Reds face competition from Bayern Munich for his signature.

Brandt has emerged on the radar at Bayer this season with six assists in just 12 Bundesliga starts and the Liverpool Echo reports that the Anfield outfit have scouted the German wunderkind on a number of occasions this season. The interest in Brandt suggests that Liverpool may have relented in their chase of Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic.

Leverkusen have stated that the former Wolfsburg winger is not for sale and Brandt seemed to echo their sentiments. "I would not be scared to dismiss Bayern for a second time," Brandt told Bild. "The same goes for other clubs too."

Liverpool have a lot of quality on the wings at their disposal already – Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane have wowed spectators this season with some dazzling displays – but Reds boss Klopp is keen to bolster his options out wide and is said to have identified Brandt as someone he can develop.

The Germany international's contract with Leverkusen expires in 2019 but it is believed a release clause in his contract of around £17m could be activated in 2018. However, Liverpool do not seem interested in waiting a whole year for the coveted starlet. When asked about prolonging his spell with Bayer, Brandt said: "Of course that is possible. I feel very comfortable here and I know what I've got here. I don't want to deal with this [speculation] forever. It gets annoying and performances will suffer because of it."