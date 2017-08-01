Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has seemingly put an end to speculation over his future by telling of his determination to improve on his performances from the previous campaign at Anfield as he prepares to embark on a "big season" with Jurgen Klopp's men.

Can, 23, has just one year left on his contract with the Reds and is attracting strong interest from Serie A champions Juventus. The Italians are still in the hunt for a central midfielder after missing out on Nemanja Matic, who left Chelsea for Manchester United for a fee of £40m on Monday (31 July).

Juve were believed to be readying a bid in the region of £30m for the Germany international, who was allowed an extended pre-season break after winning the Confederations Cup with Die Mannschaft, but Liverpool remain confident of tying Can down to a new long-term contract despite not making much progress during negotiations in recent months.

Can, who featured in 32 Premier League matches as Liverpool secured Champions League qualification last season, is intent on helping Klopp's side achieve more during the upcoming campaign and is looking to better his displays after slightly disappointed with portions of his last term.

"It's a big season [for me] and I think it's a big season for the team as well. Last season we did quite well but we could do better, so we will try to do it better this year and push on," Can told Liverpool's official website.

"Myself, I want to push on as well and I want to have good confidence and play a good season.

"Last season was not my best season, to be honest. It was difficult for me at the beginning with a few calf problems and everything, but at the end of the season I felt very good, I think I played OK and I want to push on and go in with that feeling at the start of the season."