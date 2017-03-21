A Liverpool paedophile who sexually assaulted a girl hundreds of times from the age of six in a "campaign of rape" has been jailed for 16 years.

Anthony Morgan admitted raping his victim on no fewer than 225 occasions with an additional charge of attempted rape at Liverpool Crown Court, and was jailed on Friday (20 March).

The court had heard that the 41-year-old, formerly of Ullet Road, in the Toxteth area of the city, offered the child ice cream in exchange for sex.

The offender, of no fixed address, targeted his victim from the age of six onwards, with the victim saying that the rapes happened "as far back as she could remember".

Describing Morgan's crimes as a "campaign of rape" Dan Travers, for the crown, told the court that Morgan had warned her to keep quiet and that "nobody would believe her".

He said according to the Liverpool Echo: "He would ask her to have sex and when she refused he would keep asking. He would eventually get angry and just do it anyway."

Judge Andrew Menary, QC, handed Morgan an extended four years on licence and stated that he will serve at least two thirds of his sentence in jail.

Morgan, who had alcohol and cocaine addiction problems, will only be released if a parole board deems it safe to do so, it was reported.

The judge told Morgan: "You repeatedly raped almost week in, week out that young girl, on too many occasions to count. What you have done to this girl is to essentially ruin her life up to this point.

"Who knows whether or not she will ever recover from the psychological ordeal and impact you have inflicted upon her."

The court heard how Morgan's victim has subsequently struggled academically, emotionally and physically from the "severe psychological trauma" of the attacks.

The Echo reported that Morgan had denied raping the girl no less than 60 times, when she was aged just four and five.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to pursue these allegations, but they were ordered to lie on file.

Morgan admitted eight counts of rape and one count of attempted rape and will be forced to sign on the Sex Offenders Register and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the rest of his life.