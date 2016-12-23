Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has still not returned to training after his ankle injury and is unlikely to feature against Manchester City on New Year's Eve.

Coutinho, 24, was stretchered off in the 2-0 victory over Sunderland in early December and has since missed the last five games for Jurgen Klopp's side.

After victory in Monday's (19 December) Merseyside derby, the Reds sit second in the Premier League table just six points behind leaders Chelsea. Coutinho remains unavailable for the visit of Stoke City on Boxing Day and while a trip to the Etihad Stadium looms large on the 31 December, Klopp insists they will not rush their talismanic playmaker back too early.

"He is not training with the team. It was a serious injury. We cannot rush it," he told a press conference on Friday.

"Everybody was thinking about the City game for example, this will be very unlikely. It was a dream for Phil. It's not more likely than before, but I don't want to say impossible."

Daniel Sturridge, meanwhile, is available once again having returned from injury in the 1-0 win at Goodison Park. The England international had missed the club's last five meetings with a calf injury, but came off the bench to help force Sadio Mane's last winner over their Merseyside rivals.

"We have an outstanding option back for selection," Klopp said of the former Manchester City and Chelsea striker.

Elsewhere, Joel Matip has seen his fine first season in English football halted by injury. The 25-year-old started and completed 11 Premier League matches between August and November but an ankle injury suffered prior to their meeting with Bournemouth earlier this month halted that run. Liverpool lost that match at Dean Court 4-3 in his absence.

Matip returned for the 2-2 draw with West Ham but failed to make the squad again for the victories over Burnley and Everton with another knock.

"We could have brought him in for the Everton game, but it was 95% probability for him to be out of the next game.

"We decided to give him time because he has had this problem for a number of weeks.

"We tried everything. I have spoken to him and he is very positive, but he is out of training and if we have other players training then we will choose them."