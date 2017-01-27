Inter Milan are planning to offer teenage starlet Andrea Pinamonti a new deal as they try to fend off interest from Liverpool, Tottenham and Juventus. The 17-year-old forward has been in fine form for Inter's youth team but his current contract at the San Siro runs out in the summer.

Pinamonti, who has been training with Stefan Pioli's first-team squad for a number of months, has scored 14 goals in just 13 games for Inter's Primavera this season and would presumably be happy to sign a new long-term contract with his boyhood club, but Tottenham are keen to add another talented young player to their roster at White Hart Lane and have already met with the youngster's agent, according to Calciomercato.

Pinamonti is seen as an integral part of Inter's future by the club's owners, who have arranged a meeting with the teenager's representatives in the hope of thrashing out a bumper new contract which keeps the striker in Milan for the foreseeable future. Pinamonti is highly-regarded by the three-time European Cup winners and even made his debut for the senior team against Sparta Prague in the Europa League earlier this season.

Chelsea are also reportedly interested in one of Serie A's hottest prospects and are believed to have scouted him on a number of occasions in recent months. Antonio Conte's men already have a host of talented young forwards at their disposal – Bertrand Traore, Dominic Solanke and Tammy Abraham are all on the Stamford Bridge club's books – and are no strangers to stockpiling some of football's brightest young talent.

Liverpool and Juventus are also eyeing Pinamonti, who has represented his country at youth level, but it remains to be seen if the two clubs follow up their interest with a formal offer. Jurgen Klopp's men have also linked with a £17m move for Real Betis defender Riza Durmisi as they look to find a long-term solution for their left-back problem.