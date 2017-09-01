Liverpool have confirmed their academy defender Sam Hart has left the club and completed a permanent transfer to Blackburn Rovers on the deadline day of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old left Manchester United academy and made a switch to the Under-16 level of the Merseyside club at the age of 16. After failing to break into the first team, the left-back made a switch to the League One side on 31 August.

Hart was included in Jurgen Klopp's pre-season squad last summer. However, he failed to impress the former Borussia Dortmund manager as the defender was sent out on loan to Port Vale, where he made 16 appearances in six months.

A statement on Liverpool's official website read, "Academy defender Sam Hart has completed a permanent transfer to Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool FC can confirm.

"The left-back, who joined the Reds at U16 level, brings an end to his four-year stay at the club in order to link up with Tony Mowbray's side. Everyone at LFC wishes Sam all the best in his future career."

Hart signed a two-year deal at Ewood Park as he was Blackburn's second signing of the deadline day after the arrival of Rekeem Harper from West Bromwich Albion.

The full-back has expressed his delight after joining Tony Mowbray's side. Hart is targeting the opportunity of playing regular first-team football but is aware of the competition for a place in the starting lineup.

"I'm made up. It is late in the day, but I'm so excited to join and can't wait to get started," Hart told Blackrun's official website.

"It is brilliant. I'm really excited and relishing the chance to play here. I want to play first team football and move on in my career, so that is why I'm here and I'm hoping I can do that with Blackburn Rovers.

"Obviously there is going to be massive competition for the shirt. I'll have to really stake my claim with the manager and hopefully he believes in me to play me.

"He's given me a really warm welcome. He's just said that you're a young lad and we want the best for you and that is why I've come here.

"Obviously it is a massive club and all the thoughts are to get it back to the Premier League, but one step at a time and hopefully we can get up to the Championship."