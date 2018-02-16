Liverpool are unlikely to make an offer for Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer after being encouraged by the performances of Loris Karius, who has seemingly caused a change in the Reds' transfer plans with his recent displays, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Jurgen Klopp's side were credited with an interest in Brazil's first-choice stopper, who hinted at his willingness to consider a move away from the Italian capital in the summer, but Roma's £70m valuation of the 25-year-old combined with the form of Karius has caused the Merseysiders to quell the interest in the former Internacional star, who is said to be admired by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Along with the sizable valuation, Liverpool believe that dealing with Roma could be excessively difficult due to the Giallorossi's disappointment over selling Mohamed Salah for £34m [BBC Sport], a fee that has proved to be something of a bargain by the Egypt international's wondrous goalscoring form.

Liverpool are still looking to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, but if Karius manages to maintain his strong level of performance between now and at the end of the season Klopp will look to bring in a 'keeper that will provide competition to the German, rather than replace him as his side's first choice between the sticks, the report states.

Klopp signed Karius from his former club Mainz for around £4m in the summer of 2016 but stuck with Simon Mignolet for the bulk of the previous campaign after his compatriot made a number of mistakes when afforded a run in the first-team.

Despite his early rickets, the Liverpool boss has been heartened by Karius' perfomances since restoring him to the starting line-up last month and believes the former Germany youth international could prove to be the long-term fix for the goalkeeping position at Anfield.

Karius' recent emergence has consigned Mignolet to the subsitutes' bench for the bulk of this year. The Belgium international has made just two appearances in 2018 and is likely to leave the club in the summer if he fails to win his place back in the first-team before the end of the season.