Dejan Lovren is pushing for a recall to the starting XI for Liverpool's clash against Arsenal on Saturday (4 March) after returning to full training on Thursday.

The Croatia international has missed the Reds' last three games against Hull City, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City with a knee injury that also saw him miss the team's warm weather training trip to La Manga. Lovren is said to have travelled to Germany to meet a specialist during Liverpool's two-week break and will be keen to return and continue the strong partnership he has built with Joel Matip at the heart of defence.

Jurgen Klopp will be pleased to see Lovren return to training and despite the defender joining with just a day to go for the crucial game at Anfield he is likely to be included in the starting line-up. The Merseyside club have lost two of their three Premier League games in his absence and need to get back to winning ways if they are to keep their chances of finishing in the top four alive.

Lucas Leiva has deputised in the Croatian's absence, but has not faired well as Liverpool conceded five goals in their two losses against Hull and Leicester. Klopp will be keen to reinstate Lovren owing to his partnership – one loss in 12 games – with Joel Matip.

Adam Lallana, meanwhile, has called on the team to "stand up" and take responsibility after their recent losses and wants a strong response when they face Arsenal this weekend. The German coach has come under increasing pressure after their recent capitulation against the Foxes, who were manager-less after Claudio Ranieri's sacking. However, the former Southampton midfielder insisted that all the players are behind the manager and take responsibility as a team during the good and bad times.

"I trust the boss, all the players trust the boss, and we're all in it together," he told BT Sport in a live Facebook broadcast.

"As you're in it together when you're succeeding and you're playing well, we're all in it together when things aren't going too well.

"That's the position that we're in at the minute and we just need to stand up and be counted and take responsibility. And that's starting this Saturday against Arsenal," he added.