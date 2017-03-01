Daniel Sturridge's future at Liverpool is looking bleak after Jurgen Klopp refused to give guarantees about him being at Anfield beyond this summer.

The German manager revealed that the England international's future along with a few other players will only be discussed at the end of the season, as securing at least a top-four finish remains their priority at the moment. Liverpool have won just one of their last seven games in the league and are now in danger of missing out on a Champions League place after being touted as title contenders just over two months back.

Sturridge missed Liverpool's disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Monday night (27 February) with a virus infection, but it is unlikely that he would have started the game even if fully fit. The 27-year-old has started just five games in the Premier League this season and nine overall, with injury and poor form contributing to his lack of regular game time. Klopp has preferred to go with Roberto Firmino in the number nine role, which has increased speculation about his impending departure.

Apart from the English forward, other players like Lucas Leiva and Alberto Moreno are also facing an uncertain future. The former has been linked with a move away since last summer, but has remained with the club, while the latter, who began the season as the first choice left-back, has not started a league game since the end of October.

"I have no idea what happens in the summer. It is not only Daniel but a lot of players," Klopp said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"Daniel was not in training for eight or nine days because of a virus infection. We have to bring him back to the best shape possible and then bring this season to an end as successfully as possible.

"Then we will make decisions and speak about Daniel and any other players about what will happen at the end of the season. A lot of things will influence this and we can speak about it when it is time," the German coach added.

Liverpool's next assignment is a home Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday (4 March) and Klopp has warned his team that they are playing for their future as a loss would seriously jeopardise their chances of finishing in the top four.