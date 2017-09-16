After the first bout of European fixtures, the Premier League takes ahold again and we have five games this afternoon to get your teeth into.

The most attractive is at Anfield where Liverpool host a Burnley side who arrive on Merseyside without their injured number one Tom Heaton. The Reds meanwhile have had a difficult week having been thrashed by Man City and drawing with Sevilla. But could we see Philippe Coutinho start for the first time since May?

Elsewhere, Watford will be bidding to continue their impressive start under Marco Silva when they host Pep Guardiola. City. A 5-0 win at Vicarage Road on the final day of last season saw City secure a Champions League place in Walter Mazzari's final game in charge of the Hornets. So much has changed since then.

Elsewhere, Newcastle host Watford, West Ham travel to West Brom and Huddersfield attempt to maintain their unbeaten start when they welcome Leicester.

All the teams news and build up ahead of the 3pm kick-offs on the way.