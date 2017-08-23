Live Latest: Liverpool 3-1 Hoffenheim Reds welcome Julian Nagelsmann's men to Merseyside for crucial Champions League play-off round second-leg decider

Emre Can's 10th-minute deflected strike beats Oliver Baumann

Mohamed Salah quickly doubles the lead from close range after Georginio Wijnaldum hits the post

Can scores again at the back post after fine interplay between Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino

Substitute Mark Uth reduces the deficit as four goals are scored in the opening 28 minutes

Hosts took a 2-0 lead during last week's first meeting in Sinsheim thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick and an own goal from Havard Nordtveit, although Uth's late effort gave Hoffenheim hope

Wantaway playmaker Philippe Coutinho has recovered from a back injury, but remains sidelined through illness as Barcelona continue to pursue high-profile transfer

Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are also out

Liverpool have not lost any of their previous 14 home matches against German sides, winning 11 and drawing three

They have not lost a European tie on their own patch since October 2014

Visitors have never previously reached the group stage, with this season marking their first involvement in Uefa competition

Nagelsmann: Hoffenheim will not "intimidated" by Anfield atmosphere

1 min 20:16 Hoffenheim make an early change. First-leg scorer Uth replaces Nordtveit, who will be glad to see the back of Liverpool.

4 min 20:14 Signs of life from Hoffenheim. Gnabry shoots agonisingly wide after being played in by Kramaric and Joel Matip clears up for Liverpool following good football from Demirbay.

5 min 20:12 This is fast becoming an absolute rout. Hoffenheim just cannot hope to contain Mane, who strides forward once more and produces another clever backheel to release Firmino. The Brazilian clips the ball to the back post, where Can is on hand to score his second goal of the evening already. Absolutely ruthless.

8 min 20:09 Sandro Wagner and Gnabry play a neat one-two in the Liverpool box before the latter goes down following some gentle persuasion from Alexander-Arnold. His appeals for a penalty are waved away by referee Orsato.

10 min 20:08 Liverpool look a cut above their opponents here. Former Hoffenheim favourite Firmino stands up Kaderabek and feeds Georginio Wijnaldum, whose low shot hits the base of the post before bouncing out for Salah to fire in from point blank range. It's 4-1 on aggregate, meaning the visitors will now have to score four unanswered goals to go through...

14 min 20:03 Liverpool continue to look dangerous going forward and are pressing Hoffenheim relentlessly in their own half. You sense this could turn into a long night for Nagelsmann and company.

17 min 20:01 The typically electric Mane bursts through the middle before checking his run and teeing up Can with a delicious backheel. The German midfielder, apparently recovered from the knock he sustained a few minutes earlier, beats Baumann with a shot that takes a big deflection on its way through. Klopp is delighted. That should settle any lingering nerves among the home crowd.

22 min 19:56 Can went down hurt a few moments ago, but looks OK to continue. There was also a question of a possible handball at Liverpool's first corner.

23 min 19:54 Geiger and Kerem Demirbay combine to good effect for Hoffenheim, who need to score at least twice this evening don't forget. Kaderabek's dangerous low delivery is turned wide poorly by Serge Gnabry. The former Arsenal winger, on loan from Bayern Munich, will be happy to see the offside flag raised.

26 min 19:52 An uncharacteristic lack of composure from Sadio Mane, who goes clean through one-on-one but cannot beat Oliver Baumann. Salah wins a Liverpool corner and Mane is just prevented from letting fly with an acrobatic effort from close range. Liverpool have attacked at will during these opening five minutes.

28 min 19:49 Liverpool make a positive start and Pavel Kaderabek fouls the marauding Moreno in a dangerous area just a few yards outside the penalty box. Alexander-Arnold's effort clips off the top of the wall and falls for Salah, who heads over the crossbar.

31 min 19:46 Italian referee Daniele Orsato gets proceedings underway. Can Liverpool successfully book their place in the group stages of this season's Champions League, or will Hoffenheim reach the competition proper for the first time? The loser of this tie will be entered into the group stages of the Europa League.

34 min 19:44 You'll Never Walk Alone has been sung by both sets of fans, the flags have been waved, the teams have emerged from the tunnel and the Champions League anthem has been blared out at full volume. We are now just a couple of minutes away from kick-off.

39 min 19:39 Here's how those pots are looking as things stand: Pot one: Real Madrid (holders), Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Chelsea, Shakhtar Donetsk, AS Monaco, Spartak Moscow Pot two: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Manchester City, Manchester United, FC Porto Pot three: Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur, FC Basel, Olympiacos, Liverpool/Hoffenheim*, Anderlecht, AS Roma, Besiktas Pot four: Celtic*, APOEL/Slavia Prague*, CSKA Moscow/Young Boys*, Feyenoord, Steaua Bucharest/Sporting Lisbon*, Maribor, FC Copenhagen/Qarabag FK*, RB Leipzig The group stage draw takes place at 17.00 BST tomorrow at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

49 min 19:29 If Liverpool go through tonight, then they will be placed in pot three for the group stage draw alongside Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur, FC Basel, Olympiacos, Anderlecht, AS Roma and Besiktas. Due to their lowly Uefa coefficient ranking, a shock triumph for Hoffenheim would see them slide into pot four and Celtic bumped up into three.

53 min 19:25 While we await kick-off, here is a reminder of the four other Champions League play-off matches taking place tonight. Celtic, Maribor, Olympiacos, Napoli and Sevilla all sealed their group stage places last night by seeing off Astana, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Rijeka, Nice and Istanbul Basaksehir respectively. Slavia Prague vs Apoel (0-2) FC Copenhagen vs Qarabag FK (0-1) Steaua Bucharest vs Sporting Lisbon (0-0) CSKA Moscow vs Young Boys (1-0)

59 min 19:18 30-year-old Nagelsmann, who in 2016 became the youngest coach in Bundesliga history, has been quick to dismiss any suggestion that his side might be overawed by the occasion. Remember, Hoffenheim are currently competing in their first ever European tie. People in Germany will be pleased if we make it. There will be surprise because people aren't betting on us. We're full of confidence. If we win people might be a bit shocked when we return home on Thursday. I'm not in awe of this club. We know it's a big name with a lot of history. But I'm looking forward to it. We've shown in the first leg that we coped well with them. We can deal with fast attackers