Champions League hopefuls Liverpool host already-relegated Middlesbrough on Sunday (21 May) at Anfield.

Where to watch

Kick-off is set for 3:00pm BST. Live coverage of the game is available on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Radio commentary is available on BBC Radio Live 5.

Overview

Fourth place Liverpool go into their match with Middlesbrough knowing that anything but a win may not secure them a coveted top four place.

With just one point separating them and fifth place Arsenal, who take on fellow Merseysiders Everton, Jurgen Klopp's men cannot afford to be complacent against a Middlesbrough team that has already been relegated.

A win, on the other hand, would mark a somewhat successful season in the German's first full year in charge with the side finishing in the top four. If Manchester City lose against Watford, Liverpool could even overtake them to third, gaining automatic progress to the group stage of the Champions League.

The Reds could put out the same lineup that defeated West Ham 4-0 last week though the club are hopeful that Roberto Firmino will start despite a muscle problem.

As for Middlesbrough, although they have nothing to play for, the Teesiders will be looking to end their season on a high despite a tough task at Anfield.

Steve Agnew's side were relegated after a 3-0 loss to Chelsea on 8 May, which added another defeat to a wretched 2017 where Middlesbrough have only won one league game in the calendar year.

While a positive result at Anfield will not be easy, the Gunners will be keeping a close eye on the result with their Champions League qualification hinging on Middlesbrough gaining points.

The visitors will also take confidence from the fact that Liverpool have dropped points at home to lower-half league opponents this season.

However, Middlesbrough will be without Daniel Ayala, Gaston Ramirez and Victor Valdes again due to injury and could field the same team that lost against Southampton.

What managers say

Jurgen Klopp: "The Champions League, for different reasons, is a wonderful competition. You can earn a lot of money there, that's money we didn't have last year - but we are already in a good position. We are a club without financial problems and we have money to spend but it makes sense to think before we spend and that is what we are doing. The Champions League would be the icing on the cake but that's it," via BBC Sport.

Steve Agnew: "I've enjoyed it in some ways because I knew it was a huge challenge. But at the end of the season we didn't get what we set out to achieve and that has come as a huge disappointment. The players and I have a very good relationship based on mutual respect, but together we haven't won enough football matches. It's been difficult to accept, but at the same time I've learnt lots and learning about yourself helps you move forward," via BBC Sport.

Betting odds (Betfair)

Liverpool to win: 1/7

1/7 Draw: 17/2

17/2 Middlesbrough to win: 22/1

Team News

Liverpool

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Can; Wijnaldum, Lallana, Coutinho; Origi, Sturridge.

Middlesbrough

Possible XI: Guzan; Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend; Clayton, Forshaw, De Roon; Downing, Bamford, Negredo