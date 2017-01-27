Liverpool take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2016/17 FA Cup fourth round clash at Anfield on 28 January, Saturday.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT. Live coverage is on BT Sport 2. Radio commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights of the match on Match of the Day on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10:30pm GMT.

Overview

Liverpool have been knocked out of the EFL Cup semi-final following their 2-0 aggregate defeat to Southampton. The first leg at St Mary's Stadium ended in a 1-0 win for the Saints and the Reds had to turn the deficit to book a place in the final.

Shane Long scored the only goal of the match at Anfield as Claude Puel's side registered a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the second leg. Jurgen Klopp will be left disappointed following his side's series of disappointing results.

In the previous round, Lucas Leiva's header helped Liverpool beat Plymouth Argyle in the third round reply earlier in January. That has been the only win for the Reds this month and Klopp will be hoping his side can bounce back in the FA Cup fourth round clash on Saturday.

It will be important for Liverpool to bounce back from their recent poor run when they take on Wigan. The Reds will host Premier League leaders Chelsea in the next league tie on 31 January.

Wolves enter this fixture following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Norwich City in the last league tie. The defeat was their first loss of this calendar year and Paul Lambert will be hoping his side can bounce back from the defeat when they take on Liverpool.

Stoke City failed to beat Wolves in the third round as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Britannia Stadium. Helder Costa opened the scoring in the 29th minute before Matt Doherty doubled the lead in the final quarter of the match.

What managers say

Jurgen Klopp: "We are a big club, it is not allowed to say you miss one player. Sometimes there's a single mistake, but most of the time it is seven or eight players who could have done something differently. That's how we understand it. It's not about one player. We really have to do better as a defensive unit. That was one of the things we discussed in our long meeting after the Swansea game, and I think we are all ready for the rest of the season now. The feeling around the club is not quite as positive as it was, and it's our job to bring that positivity back," Klopp told the Guardian.

Paul Lambert: "We've got nothing to lose and everything to gain. We go up against a great team and a great club, with the history and everything attached to it. But in one given game, you can win. Whatever eleven I put on the pitch ... we'll be ready. We'll be competitive and we'll be trying to win. It doesn't matter to me who plays for them, I expect us to go up there and give a good account of ourselves. The way Jurgen Klopp's got them going, I know they've mixed and matched in the cup and they're 10 points behind Chelsea...they're still top players. He's got the place bouncing. It's vibrant, all the usual stuff that Jurgen does. It's a game I can't wait for," Lambert told Wolves' official website.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Liverpool: 3/10

Draw: 24/5

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 10

Team News

Liverpool

Possible XI: Karius;Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Moreno; Stweart, Lucas; Ejaria, Woodburn, Origi; Sturridge.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Possible XI: Burgoyne; Coady, Batth, Hause, Doherty; Costa, Evans, Edwards, Weimann; Enobakhare; Bodvarsson.