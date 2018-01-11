Liverpool will reportedly allow winger Harry Wilson and midfielder Ovie Ejaria leave on loan this month only after they sign a new deal.

Wilson and Ejaria came up through the ranks of the Merseyside club's academy before making their first team debuts. The winger was handed a debut by Jurgen Klopp in the Reds' goalless draw against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third round reply last January.

Ejaria made his first-team debut in September 2016 and went on to make eight first-team appearances last term. He and the 20-year-old wideman have not made it to Klopp's squad this campaign.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the two players have so far stalled overextending their contract at Liverpool. The Anfield club are keen to secure Wilson and Ejaria's long-term future at the club.

The Reds are aware of the lack of opportunities in the first team for the two academy graduates and are open to the idea of allowing them to go out on a temporary basis.

Both the players are a target of the Championship clubs and these clubs have already registered their interest with Liverpool. However, the Liverpool Echo did not reveal as to which are the clubs looking to take them on loan for the second half of the season.

Wilson signed a new contract at Liverpool in July 2016 and the Reds want to hand the attacker another deal before the end of the January transfer window. He suffered an Achilles injury during the pre-season which meant he was forced to delay his start for the 2017/18 season.

The Wales international has been a regular for Liverpool's Under-23 side and had earlier admitted making his way into the first team squad.

"It was special to make my debut last season for the club I have played for since I was eight years old and I love, so it was great for me, but I want more of that and I don't just want it to be that one game. I want more of it and hopefully if I keep impressing for the U23s I can get that," Wilson told Liverpool's official website in October 2017.

Ejaria impressed the former Borussia Dortmund after a warm weather training in Tenerife during the last season. However, an ankle injury forced the London-born midfielder forced him to miss most of the second half of the previous campaign. Since then, the midfielder has struggled to make his way back into Klopp's plan at Anfield.

A new deal for both could then allow Wilson and Ejaria to go out on loan and get first team experience in the Championship. This would provide them an opportunity to impress Klopp and remain hopeful that the German manager will include them in his plans for the next season.