London Bridge has been closed and cordoned off as police deal with a suspicious package near to the famous landmark.

The nearby bus station and part of the rail station and other surrounding buildings have also been evacuated as a precaution following the security alert.

No trains are currently stopping at the station and the road has been closed on both directions. Transport for London (TfL) is warning to expect delays in the surrounding areas.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a security alert in London Bridge street at 1.40pm. The incident is ongoing."

British Transport Police said via Twitter: "Specialist officers from [British Transport Police] are assisting @metpoliceuk investigate a security alert at London Bridge. Station is currently closed."

Posts on social media show a robot has been brought in to examine the suspicious item in question. Londoners have also been taking to social media to share images from the incident.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

