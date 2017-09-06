A police van has flipped onto its side while responding to a 999 call in north-east London on 6 September.

The patrol vehicle was involved in an accident along with another van just after 6:45am in Stoke Newington, Hackney.

Emergency services attended the scene, but no one was seriously injured.

The accident is believed to have occurred after the second van pulled out in front of the police vehicle, which then swerved to avoid a collision before hitting a metal bollard.

The A10 Stoke Newington Road is currently closed both ways between Shacklewell Lane and Amhurst Road following the traffic accident.

A Met Police spokesman said: "There are no reports of any serious injuries.

"Two police officers and one male member of the public - the driver of the van - are being taken to hospital as a precaution. The road remains closed. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

Police said the van was answering an emergency call following a dispute where threats of violence had been made.