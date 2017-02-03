Last-ditch peace talks between London Underground bosses and the RMT Union adjourned on Thursday night (2 February). The union has planned two strikes on Sunday 5 February and Tuesday 7 February in a row over staffing levels.

Fellow transport union TSSA has suspended its walkout after the company promised to hire an additional 325 workers. The union's Underground representatives will vote on the offer on 10 February.

"They will vote on whether or not they are satisfied with what is now on the table and on whether they feel confident they have the assurances they need to ensure our Tube will in future be returned to adequate safety standards," said TSSA chief Manuel Cortes.

But the RMT is still deliberating the deal after negotiations with management at meditation service Acas.

The strike, which does not involve Underground drivers, is expected to shut a majority of stations in Zone 1.

Steve Griffiths, London Underground's Chief Operating Officer, said: "If the strike by the RMT goes ahead we will be working hard to minimise disruption as much as possible and doing our best to help customers travel around the capital.

"Tube journeys from 8pm on Sunday 5 February until around 9am Wednesday 8 February are likely to be severely impacted.

"Our plan is to use the services we are able to run to get as many people as close to central London as possible.

"There will be posters, digital boards and announcements in stations to keep people informed of the latest level of service and all customers are advised to check before they travel using our website and live update tools."