Lord Heseltine has been fired as a government adviser after peers rejected Theresa May's Brexit bill.

It followed an amendment to the bill to trigger Article 50 being passed in the House of Lords by a majority, the former Tory cabinet minister said he had been sacked from advising the government on a range of issues, which included industrial strategy.

He said: "I have just been told by the Chief Whip in the Lords that Number 10 is to sack me from the five jobs with which I have been helping the Government following my vote in the House of Lords earlier today.

"This is entirely the right of the Prime Minister and I'm sorry that the expertise which I have put at the Government's disposal over the last six years has now come to an end.

"However, in the last resort, I believe, as I said in the House of Lords, the future of this country is inextricably interwoven with our European friends," Sky News reported.

Earlier he had told the Lords that the amendment that he had backed, along with Lib Dem, Labour and crossbench peers was "to ensure that parliament is the ultimate custodian of our national sovereignty".