A bill authorising the start of Brexit has passed in the House of Lords, paving the way for Article 50 to be triggered and the start of negotiations to leave the European Union.

The upper house did not reinstate the amendments it sent back to the Commons after peers demanded Parliament get a "meaningful" vote on the final Brexit deal as well as a guarantee that the rights of EU citizens' living in the UK would be protected.

The Prime Minister Theresa May can now invoke Article 50 by her self-imposed deadline on 31 March.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

