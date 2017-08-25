Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still open to conducting more transfer business between now and the end of the window but insists he is more than happy with the current state of his squad.

The Reds have made three signings this summer in the form of Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson and still maintain an interest in Southampton captain Virgil van Dijk, who has made no secret of his desire to leave the St Mary's Stadium for Anfield.

Liverpool were also hoping to conclude a deal for RB Leipzig's midfielder Naby Keita but were firmly rebuffed by the Bundesliga outfit. As it stands Klopp will miss out on two of his top transfer targets this summer, but the former Borussia Dortmund boss insists "a lot of things are possible" in the next five days.

"Until the 31st August, a lot of things are possible," Klopp said in his official press conference. "In and outs, it's how it is. If the transfer window closed tomorrow, I'm happy with it.

"I know on the weekend, Divock Origi was not in the squad, and he has nothing wrong. It just shows the quality of the squad, other players were not in squad.

"We are in talks, will something happen? I don't know, I said it before, Robertson showed up against Crystal Palace, now people think he's really strong. Dominic Solanke showed everything you want to see from a new player in a short period of time.

"James Milner is a midfielder again, that's like a transfer, Moreno plays left-back again, I can do it [with this squad] easily, We'll see what happens.

Liverpool fans have been frustrated by their club's failure to bring fresh faces to Anfield, but Klopp was keen to stress that the Reds had convinced all of their targets to move to Merseyside.

Money or involvement in the Champions League had no real bearing in discussions with the players according to Klopp, who believes some deals were simply "not possible".

"We convinced all the players we spoke to," the Liverpool boss added. "It wasn't that they said 'we want the Champions League'. It wasn't about money either. Sometimes it's just possible or not possible."