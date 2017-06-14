Love Island finally got down to some love-making last night (13 June). Dom Lever and Jessica Shears romped in the hideaway, Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay got steamy in the shared bedroom and Olivia Attwood, er, completely lost the plot.

The evening began on a positive note as it was glamour model Jessica's 24th birthday, with champagne flowing and her Love Island boyfriend of one week Dom read a poem he'd written about her on his phone.

Later on, Jessica was chosen by her housemates to enjoy a night in the hideaway and her claim that she doesn't believe in sex before marriage went to pot.

By the end of the episode the pair were seen getting intimate in the private room with accompanying sound effects.

Back in the main house, fiery couple Amber and Kem couldn't help taking their relationship to the next level after their romantic date picking lemons got fruity, aside from Kem's declarations of love being interrupted by raucous chickens.

Jonny Mitchell and Camilla Thurlow kept it classy by having a little chat and a subtle kiss under the covers, meanwhile.

Viewers' didn't hold back in terms of commenting on the raciness, with one referring to Jessica's sex tape which has leaked online, tweeting: "How's Dom gonna react when he comes out and sees Jess on pornhub #LoveIsIand" while another added: "Going to be such a savage moment when Dom finds out about Jess' sex tape".

A third added: "jess and dom in the hideaway i have never been more jealous of another girl in my entire life".

But it wasn't all love, sunshine and rainbows in the luxury Spanish villa, because Olivia completely lost her cool at Sam Gowland, who she dumped because she fancied Chris Hughes, and then verbally attacked Montana Brown in the bedroom before having a fiery exchange with Marcel Somerville. She also stormed out of the kitchen and called everyone 'melts'.

Though it was obvious that the booze may have played a part in her behaviour, the 26-year-old lost all composure after housemates accused her and Chris of sneaking behind "not bothered" Sam's back.

Watch Olivia lose the plot:

One Twitter user exclaimed: "Urrghhh Olivia and chris suit each other both vile personalities @LoveIsland" as another said: "Olivia: *screams in Montana's face* I'm not being confrontational!! "

"Definitely not an Olivia fan after last night, what a rude little mug! Good job she didn't come face to face with me ", another chimed.

However, at least one viewer was on Team Olivia, writing: "So many people would be exactly the same as Olivia if Montana was digging them out, people need to get over it"

The Love Island drama continues on ITV2 tonight (14 June) at 9pm.