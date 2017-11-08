Luis Suarez hopes Barcelona fans will receive "good news" regarding Lionel Messi's new deal at the Nou Camp after claiming that he would love his pal to hang his boots at the La Liga giants.

On 5 July the Catalans announced that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had agreed a new contract to commit his long-term future to the club.

However, more than four months later the 30-year-old forward is yet to put pen to paper on the new contract amid suggestions that he was upset with the transfer activity conducted by Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Messi saw his friend Neymar join Paris Saint-Germain with Barcelona failing to fill the void with the arrival of Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho or other major star.

The Argentina international could be free to negotiate his departure to another club from January with his contract due to expire at the end of the current season.

On 15 September president Josep Maria Bartomeu tried to play down concerns from the fans after claiming that he hoped Messi would sign the new deal before Christmas in order to avoid that situation.

Furthermore, Bartomeu said that a the picture of Messi putting pen to paper on the deal is a mere formality as his father has already signed the contract which will include a €300m (£265m, $348m) release clause.

Suarez hopes the Barcelona president is right as he would love to see his close ally hang up his boots at the Nou Camp.

"I would love [Messi to hang his boots at Barcelona] because what he means for the club and because of the admiration I have for him. Hopefully soon there will be good news [regarding a new deal]," Suarez said to Mundo Deportivo.

Messi reached 600 appearances for Barcelona during the 2-1 victory over Sevilla, having scored 523 in the process, including 16 in the opening part of the current season.

"He is the best player in history for both the club and in the world. Every game he makes different things. For me, it is a privilege to have him as a teammate," Suarez added.

"Always to have a strong relationship with some you have to go little by little. We got to know each other little by little. Today we have a very good relationship in the pitch and outside. If you do not get along well outside it's hard to get along in the pitch."