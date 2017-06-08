The Apprentice star Luisa Zissman, known for her outspoken personality, has announced on Instagram that she is expecting her third child, another baby girl.

The 30-year-old reality star and businesswoman told her 433,000 followers that she is awaiting a third daughter by posting a picture of two T-shirts and two adorable baby grows – the last one being adorned with the word: "Newbie". The outfits are presumably for her and her daughters.

Captioning the shot: #girlgang" with a baby emoji, the snap was met with hundreds of congratulatory comments from her fans. Zissman gave birth to her second child, Indigo Esme Collins, on 2 August 2016.

One follower responded: "Congratulations @luisazissman another gorgeous girl I love my team of girls it's great having a big family", as another wrote: "Awww Congrats @luisazissman i have 2 little girls that are 14months apart... the oldest is 2 tomorrow! Two little girls close together is fun".

The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother star was previously married to entrepreneur Oliver Zissman – co-founder of gym equipment rental business Totally Fitness – whom she divorced in 2014. The couple had a daughter together named Dixie, who was born in 2010.

ðŸ‘‘ðŸ’•ðŸ‘¶ðŸ¼ #girlgang A post shared by Luisa Collins (Zissman) (@luisazissman) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

During her stint on CBB in 2014, Zissman claimed that she was bisexual and had sought treatment for sex addiction, and went on to marry Irish businessman Andrew Collins in France in July 2015. They had Indigo together and are now expecting another little girl. Collins proposed to her with a £1.5m ring in Paris in October 2014.

She previously told OK! magazine: "My dream is to have four daughters who are all really into horse riding, like me. I'm not sure I'd know what to do with a boy!"

The star has mastered being a successful working mother down to a T, owning her own baking website, eBay electronics business and cupcake shop, Dixie's Cupcakery.