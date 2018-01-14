Update 12:15pm - West Yorkshire police have tweeted the motorway is now open in both directions.

Original story:

The M62 has been closed in both directions after a 'police incident' and drivers are being told to use alternative routes.

A full closure is in place between junction 22 at Denshaw and junction 24 near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

Police say emergency services are dealing with an "ongoing incident".

Drivers are advised to allow extra time to complete their journey or to use an alternative route if possible.

Authorities said: "Any traffic within the closure is soon to be turned and released. The emergency services are working at the scene."

Police warned the closures are likely to be in place for several hours.

"Motorway in both directions will remain closed whilst we deal with this incident.

"Diversions are in place and the closure is likely to be in place for several hours."