Former child star Macaulay Culkin conducted a lengthy Q&A with Reddit users this week, in which he discussed his film career, his friendship with Michael Jackson, his issues with drugs and alcohol, and much more.

The 37-year-old held the Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) to promote his podcast Bunny Ears, and fielded all kinds of questions for nearly an hour and half.

One question probed the star about his high-profile friendship with late pop icon Michael Jackson, which made headlines throughout the height of Culkin's fame in the 1990s, and long after.

Asked what his favourite memory of the Thriller singer was, Culkin said: "When I almost crashed my golf cart into his and he called me 'Applehead'"

The part-time actor was also asked which of the two Home Alone movies that made him a global star was his favourite. "The first one was more fun because we didn't know what we were walking into and it was a lot less flying all over the place; it was all in Chicago.

"Also it had 100% less Trump," he quipped, referring to the current president's brief cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, during a sequence set in his own Trump Tower.

The star has had a famously turbulent life. He recently alleged that his father was "mentally and physically" abusive toward him during the peak of his fame, which is what led to him famously taking a break from acting and suing his parents over $17m (£12m) in earnings.

He was successful in getting them removed as his legal guardians, meaning they relinquished control of his fortune to the family accountant until Culkin turned 18.

Media reports repeatedly alleged significant drug and alcohol abuse before and after he was arrested in 2004 for possession of marijuana and two controlled substances. He was briefly jailed before being released on bail.

Asked about the stories, and whether he still uses drugs, Culkin said: "Yes, I consumed and imbibed in drugs in my life. Never as bad as people said. It's not really a thing in my life right now. I'm an adult."

He added that he still likes to drink.

Finally, when asked if he was happy, he said: "I am definitely happy. I know it sounds contrived or easy, but I wouldn't change a thing."